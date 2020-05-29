Savannah City Council sends message to Chatham Co. regarding courthouse construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah’s City Council voted on Thursday to send a message to Chatham County regarding the design process for the new courthouse.
The resolution urges the County to respect the Oglethorpe Plan and National Historic Landmark District by following the approval process and get a Certificate of Appropriateness for the project.
In the resolution, the City says the County’s decision to bypass the review and approval process to get the COA would circumvent the Landmark Historic District approval process, further straining the district’s threatened status.
Several weeks ago, both Alderman Nick Palumbo and Alderman Detric Leggett voiced their concern to the Historic Board of Review about the County’s decision, along with a number of community leaders.
“Every design that comes through that’s to be placed in our National Historic Landmark District goes through this historic design review board, including the federal courthouse even though they didn’t have to," said Alderman Palumbo. "So we’re asking them to follow the design process and listen to the volunteers who have studied the Savannah plan, who understand and know and live and breathe this plan on a daily basis. We can listen to those experts and forge something together that’s more sympathetic for all of Chatham County.”
County Manager Lee Smith sent a letter to Mayor Van Johnson, explaining the County’s stance on the design. Smith explained the Historic Board of Review wanted details stripped that the County believed were consistent with the historic values of downtown, like decorative details around the windows columns and the roofline.
Smith says that resulted in a much more plain, industrial, and much less consistent look with historic buildings in the downtown area of Savannah. Smith later said after much consideration, the County objects to the stripping of the much needed historic and decorative details that add to the values of downtown Savannah.
As for the City’s resolution and what, if any impact it’ll have on the County’s stance, we’ll have to wait and see.
A copy of the resolution will go to the County Commission, along with the Commission Chair, County Manager, and the executive director of the MPC.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.