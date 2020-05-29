SCCPSS teams won’t begin workouts June 8

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many high school teams across Georgia are eagerly anticipating getting back on the field for voluntary workouts on June 8, the first day allowed by the Georgia High School Association.
Teams in the Chatham County School District won’t be among them though.
SCCPSS announced Friday evening they are delaying their start date for athletic workouts “to ensure the district meets the needs of our student-athletes and staff.” The district says officials are developing a plan to implement proper safety protocols for athletes, coaches, and staff.
“Once the plan has been finalized and all safety precautions have been considered, a start date will be announced,” a district statement says. “Our administrative team is working diligently and thoroughly in the best interest of all stakeholders to ensure all aspects for safe operation are in place before conditioning begins.”
