SCHSL releases return guidelines for sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - High school athletes in South Carolina will be returning to the field soon.
The South Carolina High School League released their three-phased athletic return guidelines Thursday.
“I’m excited that we have the possibility to start,” says Hilton Head Island High School athletic director Joe Monmonier.
“I think it’s good for our kids," says Beaufort High head football coach Bryce Lybrand. "They’re texting, asking ‘Hey, when can we get going? When can we go?’”
Phase one will allow for voluntary workouts across all sports, along with social distancing guidelines and other health and safety restrictions including group size and mask requirements.
To see the full guidelines and memo sent to member schools, go to: http://schsl.org/index.php/return-of-high-school-sponsored-team-sports-guidelines/.
“We’ll be ready whenever we’re told we need to be ready," says Monmonier. "Whether it be Monday. Whether it be June 15. Whether it be July 1.”
But when that date will be is still up in the air.
The new guidelines don’t offer any set timeline, allowing a school to return to activity as soon as given the ok by their local district. That has some coaches, like Lybrand concerned.
“I think that everybody would like a little more direction as far as a hard deadline of when we can start," he says. "It kind of creates that uneven playing field where some districts are going to be able to start and some aren’t.”
But Lybrand and many other coaches admit getting at least the go ahead from the SCHSL is an exciting step.
“Any kind of trending towards some type of normal, I think everybody’s excited about," Lybrand says. "We’re excited about it. Hopefully we can get back on the field soon.”
