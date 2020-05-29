Second Harvest Food Bank days away from critical fundraising date

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Second Harvest Foodbank is just days away from an important fundraising deadline.
The deadline is Sunday. If the food bank cannot raise $150,000 dollars by that date, it will lose a generous match donation for the same amount.
That money is needed to feed families in the community. Some parents have lost their jobs or had their hours cut back.
In response, the food bank has increased the number of food distribution events like the ones held at Memorial Stadium in Savannah.
It’s also expanded it’s hot meal on the go program by adding 11 locations to feed kids during the summer while schools are closed.
“So many people have just generously donated to this," said executive director Mary Jane Crouch. "You know, from the woman that handed me $2 and said that’s all she could afford to the person who said, ‘I got a stimulus check and didn’t need it’ to the person who wrote a $15,000 check and said, ‘you know what? I’m in good shape right now, and I really want to make sure we really help our community, and no child goes to bed hungry.”
Crouch says they are hopeful to meet that $150,000 goal by Sunday. Some people have made commitments, but she’s waiting to receive those funds.
Click here to donate directly to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
