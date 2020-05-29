Showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated showers overnight have led to a few damp roads this morning. Otherwise, we are muggy and warm with temperatures in the lower 70s. The chance for isolated showers persists through our Friday morning with temperatures warming to the mid 80s by lunchtime.
Friday Tybee Tides: 1.0' 8:10AM I 6.8' 2:04PM I 1.2' 8:32PM
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon, lingering into the evening. One or two of these storms could become strong with brief gusty wind and heavy rain. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you are keeping an eye on the WTOC Weather app. The thunderstorm chance subsides after sunset, but showers will linger Friday evening.
We'll see another decent chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Once again, one or two of these storms could produce brief gusty wind but the overall severe threat is low. A front pushes in on Saturday, but we won't feel much cooler on Sunday.
Showers linger Sunday morning with highs returning to the mid 80s. High pressure settles in early next week, with sunnier and drier weather returning. Highs start out in the low to mid 80s, but we'll be back near 90 degrees by Thursday afternoon.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
