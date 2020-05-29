Tracking afternoon storm potential ahead of a cold front this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - TGIF! It's not the heat, it's the humidity, right? Temperatures are almost reaching 90° but it feels hotter thanks to deep tropical in nature moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a cold front.
The rain chances remain on the high side through the rest of the afternoon and evening, and with all the aforementioned moisture in the air, some thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.
I'm tracking a cold front making its way into Georgia and South Carolina, it will slow down and take its time moving through Saturday, before moving off shore Sunday.
Saturday will be the same set up with the cold front still to the west of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry: a warm, muggy day with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s with feels like temps in the middle 90s.
We'll begin to dry out Saturday night/early Sunday and rain coverage should decrease. There will be a chance of rain storms Sunday afternoon with daytime heating and the sea breeze, but lower chances than Saturday and more isolated in nature.
High pressure will build into the region on Monday, and even though we'll have sunny skies, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than normal, which is 87°, and not as humid. Those conditions should last through most of the first week of June.
Marine forecast: Saturday S winds 5-10 kt, seas 2-3 ft with an late afternoon chance of storms. Sunday NW winds 5-10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2-3 ft, with a chance of thunderstorms mainly in the morning.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.