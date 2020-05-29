Wayne Co. leaders using signs to remind community of social distancing

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Georgia slowly reopens, many are getting back to some type of normalcy.
In Wayne County, leaders hope residents don’t get too comfortable and forget the CDC’s guidelines.
Wayne County residents will notice bright yellow signs around town - a reminder that it's still important to listen to the CDC's safety guidelines.
Wayne County’s EMA director went around the county Friday, placing signs in areas that see a lot of traffic, and where people could stop to read them.
Each sign, a different reminder, from social distancing to hand washing hygiene.
One hundred signs will be placed throughout the county.
The signs are a joint effort between Wayne County EMA, the board of commissioners, the school board, and other local entities.
The county has a small amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The EMA director hopes residents recognize it's partly because the CDC's guidelines are working.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, Wayne County has 19 cases according to the Georgia Department of Health.
“We’re pleased with it. We obviously would rather not have any, but it could a lot worse. A lot of our adjoining counties have a lot higher,” said EMA Director Richard Johnson.
When this pandemic started, the director says the county did not have enough PPE. But as they prepare for a possible second round of the virus, he is confident in their stockpile.
Johnson is also asking residents prepare for another wave, just as they would for hurricane season.
