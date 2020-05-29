Wildlife management company addresses alligator death on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -“You cannot relocate a 12‘6“ alligator.“
Critter Management is under fire after they euthanized an alligator found at Legendary Mini-golf on Hilton Head.
“As a result of that, we have severed our ties with Critter Management and their work for us,” said town manager Steve Riley.
The town of Hilton Head and public outcry have been focused on what happened while the gator was detained.
“As we were waiting for the tow truck to get there to help us move the gator we… I thought it would be a good idea to help people get more of an understanding of how big and powerful these animals really are,” said Joey Maffo, field supervisor.
Critter Management owns several alligators that they use to educate the public. Which is exactly what they were trying to do on Tuesday evening.
But some say they went too far and people got too close.
“So we let people sit on it," said Maffo. "We did not let people ride it like an amusement park we did not do anything but let them take pictures on it and sit on it.”
Onlookers and the town say it wasn’t just education.
“We don’t need to abuse the gator in the process. We don’t need to make a spectacle of the thing.”
Outcry on social media has targeted the animal’s treatment and it’s euthanizing. The company says it’s what they were told to do.
“Unfortunately we had to put it down because the DNR said so,” said Dana Maffo.
If an alligator is marked as a nuisance it has to be put down for human safety. It is illegal to relocate an alligator of that size in South Carolina.
”From everything we understand and DNR rules are that if they find their way back, if they are a nuisance, you can’t have it coming back. Once it becomes a nuisance, gator it has to be put down.”
DNR say Critter Management did everything by the book and followed protocol. Their only issue is with the spectacle that was made of the alligator-but it was not illegal. The town still thinks things should change.
“We are investigating how that all transpired. And we are trying to… We’re going to have to change our process.”
Amid death threats and the loss of business, Critter Management says they stand by their actions but didn’t mean to upset anyone.
“I was just doing what I’ve always done," said Maffo. "I… I never thought it would be a problem… I never sought as harassing the gator… I just…”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.