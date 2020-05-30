Cheer gym celebrates reopening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More and more places continue to reopen throughout the state of Georgia, including cheer gyms.
Cheer Savannah All-Star gym held a celebration for their official grand re-opening Saturday afternoon in Pooler, complete with games, food trucks and music.
They’re taking extra precautions like limiting the number of cheerleaders in the gym at once, specific entrances and exits from the gym and hand-washing.
They had a soft reopening earlier in the month to let some of their athletes come in and tumble.
Owner Stephanie Britt says that with everything happening right now, she’s happy the gym can be a safe place for the kids.
“There is no color here. It’s no socioeconomic boundaries. It doesn’t matter your breed, your nationality, your faith, and everybody just loves each other, and has fun, so I think, gosh, I wish the rest of the world could be like it is here, you know? Kids know. They don’t know any color, or whats going on in the world, they just love each other and love to cheer.”
They even had Cheer Savannah face masks made for the teams, and are trying to limit contact as much as they can, but all the cheerleaders said it felt good to get back into the gym and around their teammates and friends again.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.