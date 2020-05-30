Construction of Tormenta F.C. stadium continues despite pandemic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Tormenta F.C.'s season is still in limbo, but construction for the new stadium has continued despite the pandemic.
They say they’re getting close to being able to build and have progress you can see when you drive by. Club owner Darin Van Tassell says that it’s all part of an effort to grow Statesboro.
“When we’re done people are going to think a lot different about south Georgia, a lot different about the city of Statesboro, and I think soccer’s got a massive role to play,” said Van Tassell.
As for the season, they’re still not sure what that could look like in 2020.
Tormenta says that they are still optimistic that there will be some kind of USL League One play happening in 2020.
