Irish folk singer helps Second Harvest to reach fundraising goal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is just a day away from reaching an important fundraising deadline.
If the food bank cannot raise $150,000 dollars by Sunday, they will lose a generous match donation for the same amount.
This money is needed to feed families throughout the community and some who have lost jobs or have had hours cut back due to the health crisis.
In response to the health crisis, the food bank has increased the number of food distributions.
It’s also expanded its hot meal on-the-go program by adding 11 locations to feed kids during the summer while schools are closed.
To help with raising those funds Irish folk singer and entertainer Harry O’Donoghue has organized a livestream concert for this weekend to benefit the food bank.
“We’ve been aware of Second Harvest for a long, long time," said O’Donoghue. "It’s such a great community spirit with those folks and we’ve seen what’s going on and the fact that people are struggling in many ways so we said let’s keep it local and donate some of the proceeds to them.”
Click here to donate directly to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.