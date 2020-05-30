Isolated showers today, drier weather ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -
Temperatures are in the 80s this afternoon with heat index values in the lower 90s. A few isolated downpours have already developed, with more scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two possible heading into the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 80s through sunset, with lower 70 and drier conditions overnight.
Tybee Tides: 1.4′ 9:40PM I 8.1′ 3:32AM I 0.8′ 10:10AM
A weak front passes through by daybreak, but we won't feel the "cool" down on Sunday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop along the coast and I-95 Sunday afternoon, which could briefly dampen outdoor/beach plans. Highs once again reach the upper 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s during the afternoon.
Monday will be slightly cooler, with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday morning starts out in the mid 60s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Warmer air moves back in Wednesday into the weekend with lower 90s in the afternoon. Rain chances remain pretty low during the week, with a low-end chance for rain at the end of the week into the weekend.
Tropics:
There is a disturbance in the Central Atlantic that has a 60% chance of developing over the next 48 hours. The chance for development into a subtropical depression is limited through tonight, since this low pressure system will move into more unfavorable conditions for development Sunday and Monday. We won't feel any impacts from this in the United States.
Hurricane season officially begins on Monday. Some data suggests a tropical system could form over the Gulf of Mexico next week. This far out, it doesn't look like we would feel any impacts in the Lowcoutnry and Coastal Empire, but we will keep you updated!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
