Learn what type of COVID-19 testing is available, accuracy of tests as widespread testing comes to SC

MUSC and Prisma Health doctors said there are lots of different testing methods out there now, but which one you use and how it’s administered can impact how accurate your results are. For example, at some testing sites, a patient is tested by a medical professional, while at others, including the mobile testing centers run in partnership between DHEC and Kroger Health, the patient administers the test themselves. Kroger Health officials said when they first opened two weeks ago, this is because it’s a pharmacy-led testing center and that it was the first pharmacy-led testing site in South Carolina.