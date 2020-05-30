Local churches make plans to reopen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Places of worship across the country are starting to open. Those in the Savannah area that are making the choice to open their doors say they’re also working to keep people safe.
LIfe Church at Ardsley Park in midtown Savannah will reopen Sunday after closing their doors in March. Since then, Lead Pastor Dr. Jon Tillman says they’ve been able to renovate, experiment, and live stream their services.
“The reality is we’re not going from an online service to a live service all in one week,” said Dr. Tillman. "Many of our people are going to still watch online and we’ve encouraged many of our people, especially anybody who’s older, or has any health conditions to still stay at home during this time and so we need to be able to do both.”
He also says the church can sit 700 people but they typically have over 100 people coming for service. A majority of them are families.
“This is one time that is unusually good to be small church," Dr. Tillman said. "Because we can still have our services, we can spread people out, do it in a safe way but still be able to come together in some type of together physical service.”
The church plans to have families sit together at least six feet apart, masks and hand sanitizer at the door and more.
Historic First Bryan Baptist Church in downtown Savannah closed for in-person services in April, but they don’t plan on reopening their doors for at least another week or more.
Pastor Christopher Pittman says they’ll section off the church for social distancing, hand out instructions for touching and hugging, and more.
“Make available masks and gloves," the pastor said. "We’re probably going to require the masks but the gloves are going to be optional. And then set up some sanitation stations and control our numbers, that’s pretty much where we’re at so far on that.”
Pastor Pittman says they’re taking this plan to reopen seriously because they have parishioners that are high risk. He also says during this time they’ve been able to grow.
“At first I thought, this is going to kill the church," he said. “But, it didn’t. It actually has been a blessing and I know that’s kind of difficult to say with so many people dying from the disease, but as far as the church is concerned it allowed us to develop an online ministry, and increase our views tremendously, and I think we’re reaching more people.”
Historic First Bryan says even though the church won’t be open for worship, they do plan on having service in the park across the street tomorrow morning.
