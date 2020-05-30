McIntosh Co. sees first death as COVID-19 deaths across Ga. surpass 2,000

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 46,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the 1 p.m. Saturday (5/30) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 in the state are now at 2,003. A total of 7,921confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
The first COVID-19 related death in McIntosh County was reported on Saturday. The Coastal Health District says the deceased was a 63-year-old woman with underlying health issues. There have been 16 cases of COVID-19 in McIntosh County
Over 539,641 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
