SC governor offers response to protests following death of George Floyd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With protests happening across the country following the death of George Floyd, Governor Henry McMaster took to Twitter on Friday night to offer a response regarding these recent events.
The South Carolina governor said citizens of the state were “well within their right to publicly and peacefully express anger“ regarding Floyd’s death.
The tweet comes one day after Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook also offered responses regarding Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
On Friday, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with murder.
Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.
