Spotty showers Sunday followed by drier weather!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers over the coast this evening will push offshore by midnight with temperatures in the 70s. We’ll dry out overnight with morning temperatures falling into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tybee Tides: 1.4′ 9:40PM I 8.1′ 3:32AM I 0.8′ 10:10AM
A weak front passes through by daybreak, but we won't feel the "cool" down on Sunday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop along the coast and I-95 Sunday afternoon, which could briefly dampen outdoor/beach plans. Highs once again reach the upper 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s during the afternoon.
Monday will be slightly cooler, with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday morning starts out in the mid 60s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Warmer air moves back in Wednesday into the weekend with lower 90s in the afternoon. Rain chances remain pretty low during the week, with a low-end chance for rain at the end of the week into the weekend.
Tropics:
There is a 20% chance for tropical development over the western Gulf of Mexico over the next 5 days. An area of low pressure could develop by midweek, bringing heavy rain to southern Mexico. We won’t feel any impacts here in the Lowcountry or Coastal Empire.
The area of storminess in the Central Atlantic has been dropped to a 20% chance of development over the next 48 hours, and will likely dissipate on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.