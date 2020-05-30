Spotty showers Sunday followed by drier weather!

Monday will be slightly cooler, with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday morning starts out in the mid 60s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Warmer air moves back in Wednesday into the weekend with lower 90s in the afternoon. Rain chances remain pretty low during the week, with a low-end chance for rain at the end of the week into the weekend.