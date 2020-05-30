Mayor Van Johnson holds conference addressing protests scheduled for Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Mayor Van Johnson is speaking at a press conference addressing protests scheduled for Sunday in Savannah.
“We will use this march to continue dialogue with our local law enforcement agencies,” the Mayor said. “To the residents of Savannah, Chatham County, and the surrounding areas, I’d like to welcome you to Savannah to participate in this peaceful protest.”
“Please note there is no need to bring milk,” Mayor Johnson said. “Milk is only good in cereal.”
Mayor Van Johnson has asked the city attorney to prepare an order to institute a curfew and says that he will not hesitate to act.
The protests are part of the nationwide outcry after a video was released of a white Minneapolis Police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man suspected of forgery for eight minutes. That man, George Floyd, later died. Protests across the nation have led to the deployment of the National Guard in larger cities like Portland and Atlanta.
Those protests come in the wake of the killing in Georgia of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot after being pursued by two white men while running in their neighborhood, and in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that has thrown millions out of work, killed more than 100,000 people in the U.S.
Mayor Johnson will be accompanied by City Manager Pat Monahan, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, and Fire Chief Derek Minard.
