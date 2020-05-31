Gov. McMaster says he welcomes protests, but National Guard is ready to respond to any violence

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke alongside state leaders Sunday afternoon in the wake of protests in Columbia and Charleston on Saturday.
The governor was joined by law enforcement officials, faith leaders, Sen. Tim Scott, representatives of the SCNAACP and more.
In Columbia, a peaceful rally at the State House continued to Columbia Police Department headquarters on Saturday.
During the late afternoon, chaos broke out and protesters began throwing rocks and vandalizing buildings. Three CPD cruisers were torched.
The organizer of the protest told WIS those responsible for the violence were outside agitators who do not represent Black Lives Matter or their intent.
