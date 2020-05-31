Gov. McMaster says he welcomes protests, but National Guard is ready to respond to any violence

Gov. McMaster says he welcomes protests, but National Guard is ready to respond to any violence
Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to address protests that started peacefully and turned violent in Columbia and Charleston. (Source: WIS)
By Laurel Mallory | May 31, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 3:48 PM

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke alongside state leaders Sunday afternoon in the wake of protests in Columbia and Charleston on Saturday.

The governor was joined by law enforcement officials, faith leaders, Sen. Tim Scott, representatives of the SCNAACP and more.

WATCH LIVE:

Gov. McMaster to share thoughts on protests across SC >>> https://bit.ly/3gD6pO8

Posted by WIS TV on Sunday, May 31, 2020

In Columbia, a peaceful rally at the State House continued to Columbia Police Department headquarters on Saturday.

During the late afternoon, chaos broke out and protesters began throwing rocks and vandalizing buildings. Three CPD cruisers were torched.

>> FULL RECAP: 12 officers hurt, more than 12 people arrested after peaceful protest for George Floyd turned violent

The organizer of the protest told WIS those responsible for the violence were outside agitators who do not represent Black Lives Matter or their intent.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.