Protesters hold peaceful demonstration at law enforcement staging area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Protests moved to the Savannah Civic Center early in the evening where the Savannah Police Department has a command center.
Every law enforcement agency is staged in the parking lot, including Georgia State Patrol, the Georgia National Guard, and Georgia Department of Corrections Tactical teams.
Officers blocked the stairs that lead to the entrance as protesters move in closer, with some shouting directly at the officers.
Chants rang out, calling for police to be prosecuted or to march alongside them.
“All we want you to do is empathize with us," said one protester named Tequila. 'All the pain that you see but play a blind eye to. Say something. Do something. We are somebody. We all just want love. This is all out of love. All we ever wanted was love. Not harm, not anger. Just love.”
Eventually the protesters made their way up the stairs, the officers with their backs to the doors and the DOC tactical team on standby.
Then, as quickly as it seemed to grow, it began to disperse.
A student-teacher said she protested for the kids in her classroom, past, present, and future.
“I’m going to be an elementary school teacher," said Macy Morton. "I just can’t imagine one of them being the ones that are victimized or treated like an animal, or have their humanity taken away from them just because of a stereotype or prejudice or racism.”
The protests moved on eventually and law enforcement went back inside the Civic Center. While there was shouting and close proximity the standoff between police and the protesters never escalated beyond that.
