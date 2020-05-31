Protests in Savannah part of nationwide outcry after death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Protests are scheduled to take place Sunday in downtown Savannah.
The protests are part of the nationwide outcry after a video was released of a white Minneapolis Police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man suspected of forgery. That man, George Floyd, later died.
Governor Brian Kemp tweeted on Sunday that the Georgia National Guard was on standby to assist law enforcement in Savannah and Chatham County. This move comes after protests rocked Atlanta over the weekend.
Mayor Van Johnson held a press conference on Saturday, announcing that he would be attending the protests on Sunday.
