Savannah Mayor holds press conference addressing Sunday night curfew

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has issued a curfew beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. The curfew order will be lifted at 7 a.m. and will be implemented as seen fit in the coming days.
“We have experienced a great day of peaceful demonstrations, necessary dialogue, unity and solidarity,” said Mayor Johnson. “We want to continue to ensure the safety of our citizens, visitors and the protection of property. This is an uncomfortable, but necessary step in making that happen.”
Anyone out after the curfew should expect to be stopped and questioned. Mayor Johnson says that those going to and from work should not be worried.
