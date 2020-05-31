Slight “cool” down to start off the week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It's pretty warm this afternoon with many of us feeling like the low to mid 90s. There is still an opportunity for showers to develop along the sea breeze late this afternoon into the evening
These showers would develop between the coast and I-95, slowly pushing inland. Otherwise, most of us will remain dry this evening with temperatures in the 80s though sunset.
Tybee Tides: 1.6' 10:47PM I 8.8' 4:21AM I 1.2' 11:06AM
Cloud cover clears out overnight with drier air filtering in. Temperatures start out in the upper 60s Monday morning. The afternoon will be cooler and not as muggy with highs in the lower 80s and mostly sunny skies. The northeasterly breeze will cause 3' waves, so it won't be the best day for boating!
Tuesday morning will be the coolest out of the next week with lows in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Warmer air returns Wednesday into the weekend with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Our rain chances hold off until Friday, with additional chances over the weekend.
Tropics:
There is a 50% chance for tropical development over the western Gulf of Mexico over the next 5 days. This low will bring heavy rain to southern Mexico as it moves into the Bay of Campeche. We won’t feel any impacts here in the Lowcountry or Coastal Empire in this time frame. Stay tuned for updates!
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.