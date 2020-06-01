Bars reopening in Georgia after closures due to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As of Monday, bars and nightclubs are allowed to open.
Many are ready to serve after being closed for weeks.
Abe’s on Lincoln is temporarily moving to Abe’s on Broughton, at The 5 Spot. The bar owner says this location will double as both so they have more room to comply with the guidelines.
Bars, like Abe's on Lincoln, have been closed for nearly three months. With the go ahead to open their doors again starting today,however, the bar owner decided it wouldn't make sense to given the strict guidelines.
“We could only do 35 percent of our maximum capacity, which is about 17 people. So, it really doesn’t make sense to open up just to be able to serve 17 people at a time," said Brian Huskey, owner of the Gaslight Group.
The Gaslight Group owns several bars and restaurants in town. Two, of which, are Abe’s on Lincoln and The 5 Spot. Thus came the collaboration.
“With the co-branding of the two it makes sense.”
Huskey says Abe’s on Lincoln is too small for people to properly social distance. Because of the big local following they have, though, they wanted to open. The pop-up Abe’s on Lincoln location will now be in the basement of The 5 Spot.
“We’re going to do it for the time being until it’s deemed safe for us to actually open up Abe’s on Lincoln.”
Someone will be managing the location’s capacity at all times.
“We’ll be able to more easily do the right thing and space people out and make sure our capacities are managed appropriately.”
Huskey says he’s looking at this with a glass half full mentality.
“It’s good to see us be able to reopen in some capacity. We just want to be able to do it in a safe way.”
The 5 Spot will be open this Thursday From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
In all, bars and clubs must follow 39 safety requirements. Besides reducing to 35 percent capacity, other highlights include employee temperature checks, drinks can only be served to seated customers, and party sizes are limited to six people.
