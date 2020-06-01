Bluffton Police Department working on relationship with community after peaceful protests

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department said they’re using this weekend as a sign and chance to reflect and say from now on they will be making some changes.
Peaceful protests in Bluffton Sunday required the attention of Bluffton police, but only as security. The department says more than 340 cars participated in the peaceful parade protesting police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd. The department said they actively support the protests and participated in the messaging and listened to the speakers.
“Certainly we condemn what happened up in Minnesota. With those… I can’t even call them officers. Previous officers, those types of people do not belong in law-enforcement. They tarnish our badge. Every person before they put on the badge, they take an oath and that oath is to protect everybody in our community. Not one race not any race, but everyone.”
They realize the protest in Bluffton means there is a change needed in the community. They say from now on they will open up more communication and try to listen to the concerns of the community.
“We here as a department believe that anything that we do, whether we serve or operations, we’re going to meet with our community members and community leaders and figure out the best way to move forward from now on.”
They say they hope protests in Bluffton remain peaceful and the community can grow and learn from the demonstrations.
