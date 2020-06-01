Bryan County sheriff candidate Al Hagan

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If there's anyone that knows Bryan County front to back, it's Al Hagan.
Born and raised in North Bryan County and currently residing in Richmond Hill, Hagan said he understands the need to be able to work across county lines.
"I have a unique relationship with both ends of the county. It has been my career that I've spend reaching out with other agencies and building relationships with those agencies because all it's going to do is help us here in Bryan County,” he said.
Hagan is no stranger to law enforcement, previously working in probations and working at the Bryan County Sheriff's Office for four years. He also served in the army reserves for six years. So, replacing someone whose been with the department for more than a dozen years, he says takes leadership.
"I'll always become a professional within the department and away from the department, it's always what can I do to keep us in a bright light here at the sheriff's office,” Hagan said.
Hagan believes in being able to work together with different departments especially county commissioners.
"No matter how we may feel about each other personally and the good thing is we have a great set of commissioners, but the main thing is to keep that relationship no matter what,” he said.
If elected, Hagan says there are several issues he would tackle first.
"We definitely have a problem with our suicide rate it's way too high in our community, the domestic violence, sexual abuse, all of those are real problems to me and I don't think we have the proper infrastructure in place,” Hagan said.
Another priority for Hagan would be drug enforcement.
The primary election will be held on June 9.
Editor’s Note: The Georgia primary is June 9. One of the biggest races in Coastal Georgia is the Bryan County sheriff’s election. The sheriff’s seat hasn’t been open in 26 years since Sheriff Clyde Smith took office in 1994. He is retiring.
There are six candidates in the running. Five of those are on the Republican ticket. One is on the Democrat ticket.
WTOC is profiling each sheriff’s candidate in alphabetical order.
