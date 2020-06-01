A calm coolish start to June

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Much drier air is in place as high pressure is sliding in from the north. Average high this time of year is 88° and we’ll be a couple of degrees below that until Wednesday.
Daybreak Tuesday: 60-70 with the warmer side of temps for the islands. Afternoon highs near 84° under mostly sunny skies.
High pressure begins to move off the coast and that will allow Gulf moisture to stream back into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. We remain dry but temperatures will climb to 90° in several cities Wednesday afternoon.
A front on Thursday will spread rain and some storms into the viewing area. Cloudier conditions will mean lower afternoon highs just above 80° but muggy.
There will be an unsettle pattern into the weekend, which a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Marine: Winds and seas have diminished enough to cancel the Small Craft Advisory, but seas may remain ~ 6ft across offshore Georgia waters. Tuesday: east to southeast winds will settle into the 10-15 kt range overnight, possibly a bit lighter across the South Carolina waters.
Rip Currents: A high rip current risk continues for the Georgia beaches with a moderate risk for the South Carolina beaches through sunset. Several reports of strong rip currents have been received from the Tybee sland Lifeguard Group.
