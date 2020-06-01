CAT ferry services ending early due to citywide curfew

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit’s Savannah Belles Ferry service will stop running at 8 p.m. each day as a result of the citywide curfew enacted by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson on Sunday.
The curfew will run from 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly while necessary, according to Mayor Johnson.
While the curfew is in place, CAT officials say the ferry service will operate during a morning shift from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and during an evening shift from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Transit officials say the ferries are running at half their normal capacity and are cleaned after each shift, in response to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.