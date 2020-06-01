Consider This: City leadership helped protests remain peaceful in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just when we thought there wasn't going to be anything to distract our attention away from the COVID-19 pandemic, another video of another rogue police officer senselessly killing another African American surfaced.
By now, you've seen the video of George Floyd pleading for his life as now former Minneapolis Police Office Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, depriving him of his last breathes. Chauvin now faces murder charges, and I suspect, the other three officers who stood by idly and did nothing will soon too also be charged.
This cowardly act by Chauvin, fresh off the heels of the lynch mob style killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, which just came to light a few weeks ago, set off a nationwide series of protests.
In city after city, we saw these protests turn violent and destructive, much of the damage being done by small groups of radical individuals, not trying to make a point, but instead trying to create chaos.
Consider this: here in Savannah, we to this point have been fortunate to not see this violence, but not by accident or chance, instead because of strong city leadership.
Our mayor, Van Johnson, got ahead the issues and stopped them before they could start. He along with members of City Council and other city leaders, to include Police Chief Roy Minter led by example. They marched side-by-side with protestors. They denounced the injustice done in Minneapolis. And most importantly, they said not here, not now and backed up those words with action.
If folks came to Savannah look to stir up trouble, the left disappointed. Our people came together, made their point, and then went home.
That’s how it’s supposed to work, and thanks to our city’s leadership it did.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.