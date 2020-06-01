Hardeeville training new workforce to fill need for growing industrial & commercial businesses

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WTOC) - After receiving a $350,000 grant from EJF Philantropies in 2019, the City of Hardeeville has now used that money to offer career advancement and workforce training.
A program they believe will set both it’s students and the city on a path to success.
The City of Hardeeville Public Works building has been transformed. Adding a classroom and work space for hands on training.
A workforce initiative Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams believes will serve to fill a gap in the city.
“There hasn’t been in this area, in Hardeeville, a lot of good paying jobs for people who are not college educated,” said Mayor Williams.
Offering students 10-week training courses in welding, forklift, OSHA safety, and CDL thanks to a partnership with Eddie Jackson and Palmetto Training. Training that Jackson says will insure these students are exactly what employers are looking for.
“We train for what industry wants taught. I don’t teach anything that they don’t want taught.”
Industries Mayor Williams says students will soon find in their own backyard.
“The jobs are coming. These are new jobs, new industries that haven’t been in this area before.”
Not only offering students a great opportunity to make money right away, but a career in a field that Jackson says isn’t going anywhere.
“Manufacturing is the key to everything. Everything is made by somebody. Things didn’t just fall out of the sky and fall into Walmart, it was made by somebody. It’s just always a needed thing.”
As more manufacturing comes to Hardeeville they hope the work they do today will lead to a brighter future for their students, and their home.
“As the jobs grow, and they’re going to grow. As the workforce grows, the community becomes stronger,” said Mayor Williams.
The first classes start June 15 and it is being offered free of charge to all residents of Jasper County.
For information on how you can apply just click here.
