Health coaches maintain appointments through virtual meetings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Maintaining a healthy lifestyle has not been easy for the last two months.
But health coaches have been able to use technology to keep doing their job of keeping people on track with diet and exercise plans.
Sometimes, people struggling with weight maintenance just need to hear encouraging words. But at this time, it also helps to be able to see the person delivering those words.
“Most of our appointments before COVID were in-person appointments,” said Missy Jones with Profile Savannah. "But we quickly switched to virtual appointments. So, throughout this time, all of our coaches have been coaching from home virtually.''
Health coaches have been able to keep clients from putting on pounds by going online for one-on-one lifestyle coaching sessions.
At Profile Savannah, screen-to-screen has largely replaced face-to-face as some of the challenges they work through with clients have also changed.
“I think people are stress eating,” Jones said. "They are bored, so they’re eating and they just are around food more than they would be if they were up and moving every day. And the other part of that is, they may not be as active as they have been.''
Being able to check-in with a health coach weekly has helped some prevent a shut-in slip back.
“Having that visual I think has been a game-changer,” said Jacob Clough, a health coach at Profile. "If we didn’t have that, it would have been hard to keep some people on track just because of that connection. I think in a coaching session, that’s what is driving some of the success, just having that person that can connect with you, understand what you’re going through and empathize with you. So, I think it’s crucial.
“A lot of these people worked really hard to get where they are in their weight loss journey and we certainly didn’t want to drop that during this time,” said Jones. “It’s extremely important during something like this for people to have the support that they need and we wanted to be able to provide that.”
“This is a time when they are not getting as much connection with humans in general, so just to have that weekly accountability of I get to connect with another human, face to face in a sense, I think that has been great for them. And they actually look forward to it more than before because it’s just another face outside of their home.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.