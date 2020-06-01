Lines at Forsyth Farmer’s Market return to normal

“Well, I’ll tell you what, without this, there probably would not be Unforgettable anymore because it’s been rough,” said Belinda Baptiste, owner of Unforgettable Bakery. "I was at the shop Wednesday through Friday 12 until 5 because it did not make sense to be there more because people would not come. The Farmer’s Market we just started this year and it is what has sustained us. And, so I’m so grateful for the staff of the Farmer’s Market, for all they’ve done to get us to come, Because, really, that is what has kept us so far. So, it’s been great.