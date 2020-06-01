Lines at Forsyth Farmer’s Market return to normal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Saturday mornings in Savannah are starting to look the way they used to.
The Forsyth Farmer’s Market is once again the bustling scene it was before the health crisis stopped it for a few weeks.
The new normal looked a lot like the old normal this Saturday. A good crowd at the Farmer’s Market around 10:30 a.m. but certain guidelines and courtesies were being observed.
Most people there, including vendors, wore masks. Social distancing was practiced as people waited to shop, lines were spaced appropriately, tents were much more spread out than before and customers were asked not to handle products.
By taking the right approach, people were able once again able to get the fresh produce and other food items they find at the Farmer’s Market. The return of the market has been a lifesaver for some of the vendors.
“Well, I’ll tell you what, without this, there probably would not be Unforgettable anymore because it’s been rough,” said Belinda Baptiste, owner of Unforgettable Bakery. "I was at the shop Wednesday through Friday 12 until 5 because it did not make sense to be there more because people would not come. The Farmer’s Market we just started this year and it is what has sustained us. And, so I’m so grateful for the staff of the Farmer’s Market, for all they’ve done to get us to come, Because, really, that is what has kept us so far. So, it’s been great.
Unforgettable Bakery is one of several Savannah-based businesses at the Farmer’s Market, but they continue to have vendors from as far away as St. Mary’s.
Belinda has actually managed to expand her business by being there on Saturdays because she says fresh-baked breads are her most popular item at the Farmer’s Market, but cakes and desserts are most popular in her store on Eisenhower.
