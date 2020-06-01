Monday: “Cooler”, drier air gradually filtering in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-70s south and mid and upper 60s north and across the Lowcountry.
Slightly cooler, drier air is in the process of filtering in. Under sunshine, the temperature climbs to around 80° by noon and peaks in the low to mid-80s in most spots away from the water. It’ll be near 80°, maybe upper 70s, at the beach.
Today remains mostly dry, with just a slight chance of rain across southern communities during the afternoon.
Beautiful weather builds in this evening and tonight. Many communities begin Tuesday in the low to mid-60s and peak in the low to mid-80s Tuesday afternoon.
Heat, humidity and a chance of scattered showers and storms, gradually, returns heading into the latter half of the work-week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.