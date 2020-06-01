Park ranger offers advice for those struggling in isolation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Even though stay at home orders are now over in Georgia and South Carolina, life is hardly back to a pre-pandemic normal.
Many of us are still living much more isolated and distanced from others than we have before. This lifestyle is much more familiar to people who work in conservation.
Lee Dudek spent 3 years after college working for the student conservation association in rural New Hampshire, Idaho and Alaska doing environmental education. He says he spent most of that time both in and out of work with a handful of coworkers and limited access to the internet.
He had some advice for those who may have been cooped up with family or roommates for a little too long, and some ways to cope with feeling lonely while quarantining.
“Just learning when and how to take your own space," Durdek said. "Have a space that’s like set aside for you and let other people know like, look, if I’m in my room and the door’s shut, I’m off limits. Just kind of setting down those boundaries so that when you need your time, you can have it. Since we do have technology at our disposal, try to stay connected with people as much as possible with phone calls or video calls. The other thing would be just find a hobby. I mean I picked up the guitar when I was in New Hampshire. Just try things that have been scratching the back of your head for a while or things you have maybe never even thought of before. Why not give it a shot? This is about as good of a time as any right now.”
He also added that spending time alone can be a great opportunity to slow your mind down and simplify your life so that you can notice and appreciate the little things.
