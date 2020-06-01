Peacful protest held in Richmond Hill calling for justice for George Floyd

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly peaceful protests in Savannah Sunday, and that’s the plan for Richmond Hill residents Monday night.
Organizers who put this protest together want this to be peaceful protest.
Protesters gathered in the Richmond Hill High School parking lot then moved to the Villas of Richmond Hill and Ashton Apartments across the street.
This protest was put together by The Falcon Group and they say they wanted to organize this event to include everyone in Richmond Hill and honor the life of George Floyd.
“But the people of Richmond Hill, this has really struck a chord and people black and white. There are so many people want to say something that want to say something, want to do something to make sure that this does not happen anymore, that everyone in our country can feel that liberty and justice that is supposed to be for all," said lead organizer David T. London.
Organizers also say members of Richmond Hill and Pembroke city council and faith leaders are joining protesters.
