Police make arrest in Alamo St. homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that killed one and injured another on Monday morning.
Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Alamo Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrive they found a male and a female with gunshot injuries.
Both were taken to the hospital where the male victim, 54-year-old Rodger Donaldson, died from his injuries. The female victim is listed in stable condition.
After a preliminary investigation, police found an altercation between known parties during a gathering at the residence resulted in the shooting.
Detectives were able to quickly identify the suspect as Darrick Gates, 42. Gates turned himself into authorities Monday evening and was charged with murder and aggravated assault.
