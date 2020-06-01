Proud to be a Farmer: Greg Sikes

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Greg Sikes’ does business in the field by phone as his crews till up what’s left behind from a wheat crop.
Wet conditions earlier this year left a lake and green weeds in the middle of this field.
“This weather has been a game of extremes. We've got from wet to dry and cold to warm,” Sikes said.
He strip tills fields like this so the stems help fight soil erosion. While weather has brought it's challenges, so has the pandemic that's touched the rest of the world.
Sikes says they've seen some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, but more so in the market than on the farm. It's touched how they buy parts, feed, and other materials when they can't go in the store and have to order from outside.
But mainly, it's impacted prices for the crops they're selling.
“You'll see them rally for a day or two and then something comes out that the strains are worse than before and they'll go right back down,” Sikes said.
He waits and hopes things will return to normal. But all in all, he says farming is in his blood.
“It's got to be in you, because I can promise you that you don't get in it for the fun based on the hours we work sometimes,” Sikes said.
But that determination makes him proud to be a farmer.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.