Savannah’s curfew ends, city remains peaceful overnight following protests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The curfew put in place by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson lifted Monday morning at 7 a.m.
The curfew began Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m. Mayor Johnson says the curfew will be implemented as seen fit in the coming days.
At this time, there is no word of any major disruptions or vandalism that took place overnight in Savannah.
After seeing the unrest taking place across the U.S., city and state leaders were concerned that Sunday’s peaceful protests would be jeopardized so they implemented several precautionary measures, like the large law enforcement presence and the mayor’s curfew. Those who refused to follow the city’s curfew were to be arrested.
Several downtown banks and restaurants also took precautions. They decided to board up their doors and windows just in case.
According to booking information on the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office website, more than 15 people were booked into the Chatham County Jail Sunday night for disorderly conduct or violating a city ordinance, which is most likely the curfew. WTOC is working to get the exact number of arrests.
At this time, it’s unknown if those who were arrested were out of town guests or if they were Savannah residents.
