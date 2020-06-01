SC DNR adopt Beaufort County senior

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A senior in Beaufort County was adopted on Monday, but not by who you may think would be adopting an 18-year-old. That Battery Creek High student says the organization has been there for him his entire life."
In the past few years Tyler Hancock has found his home with the DNR’s youth program.
“When I heard the sirens, I started to get a little bit emotional," said Tyler Hancock. "And this is just all a real big surprise. And I’ve never had something like this happen before. But I’ve tried so hard. Just to make it through, get through high school, and do what I want to do. And now I finally get to do what I want to do.”
“ Tyler is...exactly what we wanted him to learn about the program is worked with him,” said Lance Corporal Mark Ferrell.
As he found his voice with the men teaching him to survive. He has decided he wants to be a game warden for the department.
“His demeanor has changed since I’ve known him," said Lance Corporal Ferrell. "He’s grown into a real young man he’s going to do fine in life I’m sure.”
“When I finally saw Wes and Mark here, I knew… I knew… I just knew it was going to be a good day,“ Hancock.
The DNR gave him a $500 scholarship and supplies like a new laptop, mini fridge, and other college essentials, as well as a lifetime hunting and fishing license.
