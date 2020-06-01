SPD made 16 arrests Sunday during protests around Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has released a recap on their assistance in Sunday’s peaceful demonstration in Savannah, protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The protest began in Johnson Square and traveled to City Hall. SPD says they began planning to ensure participants had the opportunity to protest peacefully and safely after hearing about the plans.
The official protest began at 2 p.m. and ended around 3:00 p.m. without incident.
For safety purposes, SPD as well as partner agencies continued to monitor participants as they began to disband and march through additional areas around downtown Savannah.
Later in the evening, Mayor Van Johnson signed an order to enact a curfew between 8:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday morning. They say this decision was made to combat any potential disturbances overnight.
During that time, SPD says they began telling lingering protest participants, community members and businesses about the curfew.
Due to a small group of protesters acting disorderly and refusing to comply with the curfew, pepper balls were deployed in the area of the group in order to gain their compliance. They say none of the individuals required medical attention due to the deployment.
During the evening, they made 16 arrests, with one being a felony arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Out of the 16 arrestees, three were from areas outside of Chatham County.
There are 30 charges between the 16 arrested, with 11 for disorderly conduct, 10 for curfew violation, five for obstruction, two for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, one for loitering and prowling and one for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“In its totality, I am extremely proud of the protest participants for remaining peaceful and our officers and partner agencies for acting with professionalism and respect,” said Chief of Police Roy Minter. “The purpose of this protest was to shed light on the tragic death of George Floyd and speak out about inequalities and the conduct of some law enforcement officers. I believe that was accomplished yesterday, and the few disturbances during the evening did not overshadow this purpose. The relationship between SPD and the community will remain a core area of focus for us. We will continue to expect nothing less than professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence from our department members.”
