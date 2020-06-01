SPD made 16 arrests Sunday during protests around Savannah

“In its totality, I am extremely proud of the protest participants for remaining peaceful and our officers and partner agencies for acting with professionalism and respect,” said Chief of Police Roy Minter. “The purpose of this protest was to shed light on the tragic death of George Floyd and speak out about inequalities and the conduct of some law enforcement officers. I believe that was accomplished yesterday, and the few disturbances during the evening did not overshadow this purpose. The relationship between SPD and the community will remain a core area of focus for us. We will continue to expect nothing less than professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence from our department members.”