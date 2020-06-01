SPD, U.S. Marshals Service arrest suspect in Pate St. homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department, with help from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, made an arrest in the April 16 homicide of a Guyton man.
Savannah Police officers responded to the 2600 block of Pate Street around 8:15 p.m. They found Brandon Smith, 26, dead with gunshot wounds.
Detectives identified Antavius Wilcox, 23, as the suspect in this case. They gathered intelligence on her location, and the U.S. Marshals Service Atlanta Office took her in to custody at a residence in Clayton County on Wednesday, May 27.
Wilcox was extradited to the Chatham County Detention Center on Saturday, May 30 and charged with murder.
