Tybee leaders preparing for changes to hurricane evacuation procedures

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is having a practice run through this week to walk through scenarios and to discuss who’s responsible for doing what both before and after the hurricane.
Before a hurricane, City Manager Shawn Gillen said the public works crew and fire department spend days preparing. This includes holding several meetings and giving each person their specific hurricane task.
The responsibilities are vast, including who drives certain vehicles off the island, who handles volunteers after the hurricane and who is the first team back on the island.
Several changes will be made this year. The city won't have to barricade crossovers because of the beach renourishment project and evacuations will be different because of COVID-19.
"This year we've got the dune structure completed the entire length of the island, so that's going to save us days of prep time,” Gillen said. "It just makes us have to think through where people are staying, proximity, where do we have meetings. What do you do if the power is off? You don't have internet and you can't do a Zoom meeting all these sorts of things."
The city said they’ll also be working with the humane society this year to provide a service for people who need help with their pets during an evacuation.
