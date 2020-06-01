Young organizer planning marches all week to Savannah City Hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of protesters were outside Savannah City Hall on Monday.
The 15-year-old organizer said he wanted to be out here Monday to support the Black Lives Matter movement, to continue shedding light on the injustices that he sees not only playing out here, but also across the country. Continuing the effort we saw play out Sunday across the city.
Whether 15 or 500 marching for the cause, Eunique Wilson said he was planning to lead whoever shows up from Forsyth Park to City Hall all week beginning at 12:30 p.m. Monday, the group walked along Bull Street and through the squares carrying homemade signs saying things like, “I can’t breathe,” “Thou Shalt Not Kill” and “We will survive, Justice for George Floyd.”
Wilson said he wants to keep the conversation going.
“It cannot be forgotten. It has been put away and hid and shoveled and buried for too long. And personally, I’m tired of it. And seeing what’s going on around America in different cities, other people are tired of it too. I feel like we need to keep this going and make sure that it’s known that people know about it and know what’s really going on, and actually feel,” Wilson said.
Following Monday’s city council news conference, Mayor Van Johnson, along with the city’s public safety chiefs and city staff also participated for a few minutes with the group of demonstrators on the steps of City Hall.
