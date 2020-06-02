Animal shelter finding new ways to serve community

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an uncommon thing at the Effingham County Animal Shelter. Silence.
Absent are the sounds of playful puppies and curious kittens.
But according to the Shelter’s Director Lorna Shelton, for now, that’s the goal.
“We don’t want to be overridden with animals again because we don’t know when, if it’s going to peak again.”
Limiting the number of animals at the shelter and changing how they get them.
“We’re right now not taking any owner surrenders at this time,” said Shelton.
Instead only taking animals that come through Animal Control. And even when they do have new pets come in.
“We’ll have to hold the animals a little bit longer because we don’t know where they came from. We don’t know if they were in a COVID house.”
Adjustments that haven't been easy, including for a time switching to virtual adoptions.
“It is tougher, because everyone wants to meet them and get a chance to, you know, mesh the personalities,” says Shelton.
Even now only allowing people in the shelter to look at the animals by appointment.
While these changes have come as a challenge to everyone they hope the public understands why they're doing it.
“We’re trying to think of everyone, you know, and make sure we’ve covered all the basis to make sure that everybody, citizens, staff and animals are protected.”
One big change Shelton said they have noticed over the past few months is while people were home more less lost animals were found but sadly not that people are returning to work they are again seeing an uptick in lost animals.
