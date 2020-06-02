Beaufort Co. Schools continue curbside meals for students

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District will continue curbside meal pickup for students.
The new meal routes schedule will begin on Wednesday, June 3. Each stop for meal drop-offs will take place between 9 a.m. and noon at 12 locations.
Drive-through meal pick-ups will be available in bus rider drop-offs at 12 locations. Children 18 years and younger are eligible to receive meals regardless of meal status or enrollment.
The following is the complete list of schools and routes:
For additional information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.