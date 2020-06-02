Bluffton Police chief taking new job in Arkansas

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton is once again in the market for a new police chief. This is less than two years since the last one was instated.
“Well I’m sad. I’m sad because he just… We had a good culture. We’ve had a great culture in the department for the past several years, but he was taking it on to the next step,” Mayor Lisa Sulka said.
The Town of Bluffton announced Tuesday that Chief Chris Chapman would be leaving.
“Chief Chris Chapman has excepted a position as the chief of police of Hot Springs, Arkansas.”
The town manager, who oversees hiring and monitoring the chief of police, says while disappointed, the town understands Chapman’s decision
“Prior to coming to Bluffton, he served 22 years as an officer and member of the command staff of Hot Springs. So, this is ultimately an opportunity for him to return home. In a position as chief for the agency that he ultimately grew up in.”
In the last 14 years, the town has gone through four police chiefs. Three in the last eight years.
“It was a question I ask of Chapman because I didn’t want to go through this every two years. He truly, truly was here to stay. And again, you know we just have to think… Home. That’s a good thing.” Now, as the search begins for a new chief.
“We’ll definitely advertise local, regionally, and throughout South Carolina and beyond.”
They want to find someone who will last.
“We are looking for somebody to serve as a chief that understands the community and that truly indicates that they are here for a longer period of time.”
Chief Chapman‘s last day is July 1.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.