Bryan County sheriff candidate Mike Maxwell

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For 24 years, Mike Maxwell was with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office. Twenty-two of those 24 years he served as a lieutenant or captain, which is why he says he’s well prepared to take the job over from day one.
"I understand the daily roles the sheriff has to fill; he wears many hats. Sheriff Smith has put an excellent foundation of law enforcement in our community and I praise him for it. I do feel that I can improve upon what he's done; take officer accreditation. I think it's important in today's world where everyone is demanding transparency and that's what officer accreditation gives people,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell has worked with the Bryan County School System and says opening lines of communication within the entire county is essential.
"I believe it's important that we live in a community where we have problems, we should solve problems together. I think the sheriff should be willing to take ideas and to offer ideas and open a line of communication that really isn't present right now."
Increased hours of officer training is something that's also at the top of his agenda.
"With our training I do believe we need a 24/7 training officer instead of having 20 hours of training I would double that 40 and that goes back to officer accreditation, with officer accreditation they come in and they look at your overall office performance."
Another priority for Maxwell is tackling the drug problem.
“I think we need a drug task force so that we can tackle the daily activity that’s going on here. We have a high use of opioids, we have a methamphetamine problem, of course crack cocaine and cocaine so we must address these issues.”
Maxwell says he's also looking to start a sheriff's advisory committee to involve clergy, business leaders and citizens of Bryan County.
The primary election will be held June 9.
