Chatham County DA, local police chiefs removed from lawsuit filed by Kesha Gibson-Carter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County's district attorney and some local police chiefs have been dismissed from a lawsuit filed by Kesha Gibson-Carter.
Gibson-Carter once served as the Rape Crisis Center director. She is now a Savannah alderwoman.
The lawsuit claims the Rape Crisis Center Board of Directors, as well as law enforcement and advocacy groups used racial discrimination and violated Gibson-Carter's First Amendment rights to push her out of her job.
The federal judge dismissed District Attorney Meg Heap from the lawsuit as well as law enforcement members named in the suit. The judge issued the order last week.
The lawsuit does move forward with other defendants.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.