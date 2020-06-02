Dave Turley’s Tuesday Weather Forecast 6-2-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather into Wednesday. This will keep us dry and very warm. An inland trough develops to our west Wednesday into Thursday bringing some extra clouds and some rain chances Thursday. A cold front settles in Sunday through Monday with more clouds and scattered showers. Tropical Depression Three is forecast to become Tropical Storm Cristobal. The system will move little over the next few days but will eventually begin to move north into the Gulf of Mexico. There is low confidence in the track and intensity at this time. Continue to monitor updates all week.