Dave Turley’s Tuesday Weather Forecast 6-2-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather into Wednesday. This will keep us dry and very warm. An inland trough develops to our west Wednesday into Thursday bringing some extra clouds and some rain chances Thursday. A cold front settles in Sunday through Monday with more clouds and scattered showers. Tropical Depression Three is forecast to become Tropical Storm Cristobal. The system will move little over the next few days but will eventually begin to move north into the Gulf of Mexico. There is low confidence in the track and intensity at this time. Continue to monitor updates all week.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 80-88.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 64-70.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for an afternoon showers, highs 84-91.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 70.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.