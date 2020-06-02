Deacon tests positive for COVID-19 after Diocese of Savannah ceremony

After they learned of the coronavirus cases leaders with the diocese let each church leadership team decide for themselves how they wanted to proceed. At St. James Catholic Church they are going to continue their services, but at St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church things are cancelled until further notice. He says beyond that church members can decide for themselves what is best. Churches are limiting capacity to 25 percent, sanitizing and more to keep people safe, but also say their live stream online will continue for those who want it.